‘You are my husband’: Rashmika Mandanna shares rare footage of low-key Koh Samui honeymoon with Vijay Deverakonda

Nearly a month after one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about celebrity weddings, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have offered fans a window into what came after all the celebrations. In a post on Instagram, the actress described her honeymoon in Koh Samui, Thailand, in terms that were notably low-key for someone of her star standing.

In the video posted by the couple, you can hear the conversation between Rashmika and Vijay. When Rashmika says, “You are my husband, still getting used to saying that,” Vijay replies, “My best friend, that part has never changed.”

“After the wedding celebration, we wanted to slow down a bit for a couple of days. Quiet mornings, swims in the afternoons, and evenings of table tennis and pool and movie nights with laughter that lasted much longer. This Airbnb in Koh Samui felt like home almost instantly. Some moments from those days, with friends and home filled with laughter,” she wrote, sharing a set of video footage from the trip, where the couple is seen having a good time together.