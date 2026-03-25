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‘You are my husband’: Rashmika Mandanna shares rare footage of low-key Koh Samui honeymoon with Vijay Deverakonda
The newlywed couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda posted a video footage on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their honeymoon getaway in Thailand.
Nearly a month after one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about celebrity weddings, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have offered fans a window into what came after all the celebrations. In a post on Instagram, the actress described her honeymoon in Koh Samui, Thailand, in terms that were notably low-key for someone of her star standing.
In the video posted by the couple, you can hear the conversation between Rashmika and Vijay. When Rashmika says, “You are my husband, still getting used to saying that,” Vijay replies, “My best friend, that part has never changed.”
“After the wedding celebration, we wanted to slow down a bit for a couple of days. Quiet mornings, swims in the afternoons, and evenings of table tennis and pool and movie nights with laughter that lasted much longer. This Airbnb in Koh Samui felt like home almost instantly. Some moments from those days, with friends and home filled with laughter,” she wrote, sharing a set of video footage from the trip, where the couple is seen having a good time together.
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After their private wedding in Udaipur on February 26, and an intimate reception in Hyderabad on March 4, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had travelled to Koh Samui, Thailand. The video footage gave us a glimpse of their holiday at a sprawling beachfront villa overlooking the sea.
What stands out about Rashmika’s post is its texture. The note describes a handful of simple, unhurried days: morning routines, afternoon swims, and evenings spent playing pool and watching films with friends. The laughter, she suggests, outlasted the movies. It reads less like a celebrity honeymoon diary and more like something most people might write about a good few days away.
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Rashmika and Vijay, fondly called Virosh by their fans, tied the knot according to both Telugu and Kodava rituals, paying homage to their respective cultural roots. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends. A reception followed was attended by members of both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries, including Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Kriti Sanon, among others.
The two first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam back in 2018, and their relationship remained largely private for years before the wedding announcement brought it into public view.