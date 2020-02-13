Telugu Producers’ Guild to check inflated box office numbers

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru hit screens on January 11. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru hit screens on January 11.

In the age of Twitter, box office collection of movies is of utmost importance to fans. And, to cash in on the demand, some ‘trackers’ float inflated box office figures, resulting in abusive and unhealthy discussions between fans on social media.

Recently, even fans of Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu were engaged in social media bickering over the collections of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. In the light of such social media fan wars and to bring some sort of transparency to the process, the Telugu Producers’ Guild has decided to assume the responsibility of sharing authentic box office figures of movies in the coming days.

“It was discussed during the monthly meeting of the Guild. There will be some clarity on the matter in a few days,” a source told indianexpress.com.

Many times, the box office figures are inflated to keep the core fan base of the stars happy. The misinformation about a film’s actual business is also spread to protect the image of a superstar.

“The Guild wants to keep things real. We want to be in reality. We need to know the actual earnings and spendings of our movies. This kind of reality check will help the industry,” the source added.

The Telugu Producers’ Guild is expected to take some time to chalk out the process for collecting the data, verifying it and making it public regularly.

