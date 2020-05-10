Telugu producer Dil Raju to tie the knot today

Dil Raju’s marriage is all set to take place in Nizamabad tonight. (Photo: Dil Raju/Facebook) Dil Raju’s marriage is all set to take place in Nizamabad tonight. (Photo: Dil Raju/Facebook)

Telugu producer Dil Raju is tying the knot today and he shared the news with a personal note on Twitter.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” Dil Raju said in a statement.

The marriage is all set to take place in Nizamabad tonight. In 2017, his first wife, Anitha, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Dil Raju started his career as a film distributor. He ventured in film production with Dil (2003) and produced several hit films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Siri malle Chettu, Shatamanam Bhavathi, DJ, MCA, Raja The Great, F2 under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Presently, he is producing the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, while his another production V is awaiting a release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd