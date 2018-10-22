Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
Telugu producer D Suresh Babu booked for rash driving

According to police, Telugu film producer D Suresh Babu's car allegedly knocked down a couple and their son on a scooter in Secunderabad.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 22, 2018 4:26:27 pm

Suresh Babu rana daggubati father An accident case has been registered against producer D. Suresh Babu

A case of rash driving was registered against Telugu film producer D Suresh Babu on Monday after his car allegedly knocked down a couple and their son on a scooter in Secunderabad, police said. The incident occurred Sunday night when the car he was driving, hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction, they said adding the couple and their child were injured.

A case was filed under IPC section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said. The police have issued also a notice to the producer asking him to appear before them or the court for investigation.

