Telugu producer D Suresh Babu booked for rash driving

A case of rash driving was registered against Telugu film producer D Suresh Babu on Monday after his car allegedly knocked down a couple and their son on a scooter in Secunderabad, police said. The incident occurred Sunday night when the car he was driving, hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction, they said adding the couple and their child were injured.

A case was filed under IPC section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said. The police have issued also a notice to the producer asking him to appear before them or the court for investigation.

