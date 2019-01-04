Most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019: NTR biopic, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Saaho, Yatra and more

The year 2019 will see the release of some big Telugu movies. Almost all leading actors of the industry have an offering in the pipeline. The upcoming films in Telugu are ambitious in terms of scale. A handful of period films, a few biopics and a slew of commercial potboilers are set to keep the cash registers ringing throughout the year in Telugu states.

NTR Kathanayakudu will raise the curtain at the box office for Telugu cinema. It is a biopic on the life and times of legendary actor and influential political leader, NT Rama Rao. The film is split into two parts. While Kathanayakudu will hit screens on January 9, NTR Mahanayakudu will open in cinemas on February 7. Directed by Krish, the film is bankrolled by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri under NBK Films. Balakrishna has also portrayed the role of his iconic father in the movie.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama will release on January 11 to cash in on the Sankranti holidays. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film marks the return of Ram Charan Teja to over-the-top action genre as the actor was seen in relatively more sober roles in his previous films: Dhruva and Rangastalam.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is easily one of the most-awaited films of 2019. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the film, which is based on the freedom struggle lead by Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. It also stars Sudeep, Jagapati Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and others. The big-budget film is produced by Ram Charan and is directed by Surender Reddy.

Prabhas had at least two films releasing every year until Baahubali: The Beginning happened. He was last seen on the big screen in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Last year, he did not have any film release. In 2019, he is set to return to cinemas with the Rs 300-crore budget movie Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth.

Yatra marks Mammootty’s first Telugu film in more than two decades. His last Telugu film was Kodi Ramakrishna’s Railway Coolie (1996). Yatra is inspired by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s walkathon that built a strong foundation for his illustrious political career. The film is directed by Mahi Raghav.

Vamsi Paidipally directorial Maharshi has Mahesh Babu in the lead role. We don’t know the plot details of the film yet, but we can say it is one of the eagerly awaited Telugu films. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Allari Naresh has played a pivotal role in the film.

Nani plays a young cricketer in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie stars Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra. It is getting ready to release in April.

Vijay Deverakonda is a household name in Telugu states, thanks to Arjun Reddy. And his films are now one of the biggest money-spinners. His next film is Dear Comrade and the movie poster suggests that the actor plays an intense role in it.