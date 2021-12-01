Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry laid to rest

The mortal remains of veteran Telugu film lyricist ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry were consigned to flames here on Wednesday after a number of film personalities and political leaders paid homage to him.

Sastry died due to lung cancer-related complications at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

The body was kept at the film chambers here before being taken to the ‘Mahaprasthanam’ crematorium at Jubilee Hills. Sastry’s son lit the funeral pyre in a traditional ceremony at the crematorium. Top Telugu actors, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, renowned director S S Rajamouli and others paid tributes to the departed lyricist.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Nani and balladeer Gaddar also paid their last respects to Sastry.

“This is a great loss to the Telugu film industry. The loss cannot be replaced by anyone. I have lost a great friend. Literature-wise, he is the last legend in the film industry,” Chiranjeevi told reporters.

“We lost our greatest talent today. My prayers are with Sastry garu’s family,” Mahesh Babu said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders had condoled the death of Sastry.

Sastry, who has left an indelible impression on Telugu speaking people with songs in films like ‘Sirivennela’, ‘Swarna Kamalam’, ‘Subha Lagnam’, ‘Rudraveena’ and a number of others, became popular with veteran director K Viswanath’s film ‘Sirivennela’ in 1986.

He came to be known as ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry though his surname is Chembolu.

Since then, he penned about 3,000 songs and bagged the Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi award several times, besides other honours.