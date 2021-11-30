Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away

Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday in Secunderabad. He breathed his last in KIMS hospital where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

The news of Sastry’s demise has sent shock waves across the Telugu film industry. Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, “జగమంత కుటుంబం మీది మీరు లేక ఏకాకి జీవితం మాది…🙏. Unbearable loss thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning in to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI #SirivennelaSitaramasastry garu #RIP.”

Fans of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry are mourning the loss of the 66-year-old artiste. “May his soul Rest in peace sir. Your songs will remain in our hearts,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “Great lyricist thanks for making our childhood memorable you will remain with us forever.”

This is unbelievable and the most disastrous news for every Telugu person..

అక్షరానికి అన్యాయం చేసి, సాహిత్యాన్ని ఒంటరి చేసి అందనంత దూరం వెళ్లిపోయిన మహాకవి, మహా మనీషి గురువు గారు సీతారామశాస్త్రి గారికి కన్నీటి వీడ్కోలు 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bm4foXUTO2 — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) November 30, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the demise of our legendary lyricist Shri #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry garu, Huge loss to Telugu cinema. You will be missed sir 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/soyB1ue3N8 — Bobby (@dirbobby) November 30, 2021

Sad and shocking news for the film fraternity.

Sad and shocking news for the film fraternity.

Couldn't digest the fact that Legendary lyricist #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu is no more !! May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KAJftfbD98 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) November 30, 2021

This is truly heart-wrenching !!! Couldn’t able to believe that #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Gaaru is no more! May your soul Rest In Peace, sir. — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 30, 2021

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. He rose to fame with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986). Sastry, who has over 3000 songs to his credit, has penned songs for movies such as Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Swati Kiranam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu, Varsham and Gamyam among others.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.

His recent works include films such as RRR, Most Eligible Bachelor and Narappa.