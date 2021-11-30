scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 5:04:31 pm
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry deadSirivennela Seetharama Sastry was 66.

Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday in Secunderabad. He breathed his last in KIMS hospital where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

The news of Sastry’s demise has sent shock waves across the Telugu film industry. Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, “జగమంత కుటుంబం మీది మీరు లేక ఏకాకి జీవితం మాది…🙏. Unbearable loss thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning in to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI #SirivennelaSitaramasastry garu #RIP.”

Fans of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry are mourning the loss of the 66-year-old artiste. “May his soul Rest in peace sir. Your songs will remain in our hearts,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “Great lyricist thanks for making our childhood memorable you will remain with us forever.”

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. He rose to fame with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986). Sastry, who has over 3000 songs to his credit, has penned songs for movies such as Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Swati Kiranam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu, Varsham and Gamyam among others.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.

His recent works include films such as RRR, Most Eligible Bachelor and Narappa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement