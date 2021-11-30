Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry hospitalised

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to the ICU of KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

On Monday, the hospital released a health bulletin. “Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, aged 66 years, was admitted in KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad on 24th November with pneumonia. Currently, he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU. We will keep you updated regularly on his health status,” the bulletin read.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. He rose to fame with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986).

Sastry has over 3000 songs to his credit. He has penned songs for movies such as Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Swati Kiranam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu, Varsham and Gamyam among others.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.