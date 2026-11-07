‘Telugu industry is bigger than Malayalam, they are vibrant,’ says Anaswara Rajan

Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan, who is currently working on four Telugu films including Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka and Ravi Teja’s Thulabharam, has said the Telugu film industry is “much bigger compared to Malayalam” and that she chose to work across industries because of the scale, technical vibrancy and audience enthusiasm Tollywood offers.

In conversation with SCREEN, Anaswara Rajan said the move to Telugu was driven by a desire to work across industries. “It seemed a bit confusing to remember all the language, culture and everything. However, the Telugu industry is much bigger compared to Malayalam,” she said. “As an actress, I wanted to work across different films and different industries. The love from the Telugu film industry and the audience here gave me more enthusiasm.”

She said she is still learning Telugu but has been struck by the relationship Telugu audiences have with cinema. “Even though I didn’t know the language, I got support from all sides on the set. The way Telugu audiences worship cinema is remarkable,” Anaswara Rajan said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

She drew a direct comparison between the two industries on a technical level. “Telugu cinema is more vibrant. On a technical side, it’s so vibrant,” Anaswara Rajan said. “I really enjoy these kinds of films that are commercial, vibrant and colourful.”

She noted that while work timings in Telugu are slightly less hectic compared to Malayalam, the overall crew size is significantly larger. “The crew is a little bigger. It’s huge compared to Malayalam,” she said.

On working with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja

Anaswara Rajan plays Chiranjeevi’s daughter Ammulu Paapa in Kaaka, directed by Bobby and scheduled for a Sankranti 2027 release. “Working with Chiranjeevi has been a great experience. He is very professional on the set,” she said. “Not only in terms of acting, but also as a person, you can learn a lot from him. I am proud to act with him.”

Also Read: ‘Anaswara Rajan saved me from early marriage’: Sister Aiswarya’s video goes viral

Story continues below this ad

The actress clarified her role in Thulabharam, Ravi Teja’s upcoming crime drama directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Bridge Productions. “I am not the heroine in Ravi Teja’s film Thulabharam, but I have a key role in it,” she said. Priyanka Mohan plays the main female lead in the film, which also stars JD Chakravarthy.

Anaswara Rajan is the lead opposite Sangeeth Shobhan in Antha Ramuloru Chusukuntaru, a rural love story directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, whose credits include Kumari 21F and 18 Pages. She plays Sirisha opposite Sangeeth’s Maruthi, with music by Mickey J Meyer.

‘Love stories should not feel cringe’

Anaswara Rajan described the romantic comedy genre as riskier than it appears, particularly for an actress who has to navigate the fine line between sincerity and excess. “There is a thin line you have to walk when doing a love story. It should not feel too cringe,” she said. “Audiences are in a mindset where whatever goes overboard immediately feels like cringe. When it comes to a love story, yes, it is riskier. I have to really rack my brain when I am doing a rom-com.”

Despite the risk, Anaswara Rajan said romantic comedies are the genre she enjoys most, both as an actress and as a viewer. “I really love doing a rom-com. I really love watching a romantic rom-com,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Anaswara Rajan said her decision-making process centres on the director rather than the script alone. “When I am choosing a film, I really focus on the director. If the director has a clear vision, I just go for it. I trust the director’s vision,” she said.

The actress added that her priority is finding roles where she has room to perform. “I completely focus on a space where I can perform,” she said.