scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Geetha Madhuri replaces Nithya Menen as judge, Karthik and Thaman S return

While the first season of Telugu Indian Idol had Nithya Menen, Karthik and S Thaman as judges, this year singer Geetha Madhuri has replaced Nithya.

Telugu Indian Idol 2Telugu Indian Idol 2 will stream on Aha. (Photo: PR Handout)
Listen to this article
Telugu Indian Idol 2: Geetha Madhuri replaces Nithya Menen as judge, Karthik and Thaman S return
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Telugu edition of popular singing reality show Indian Idol will soon return with its second season. However, the second season will see some changes.

While the first season had Nithya Menen, Karthik and Thaman S as judges, this year singer Geetha Madhuri has replaced Nithya. Both Thaman and Karthik will resume their role as judges on the show. Hema Chandra will replace Sreerama Chandra as the host.

Geetha is excited to take on the role of a judge in Telugu Indian Idol. She said in a statement, “Music has been my way of life since my childhood, and I’m honored to be able to share my experience with the budding singers coming on the show. This season will truly be epic, with much importance given to quality and taking singing and the show’s production value to the next level. The heartwarming stories of the contestants will also inspire many people across the country.”

Also Read |Ram Charan reveals his onscreen crushes: ‘She had something so attractive and unconventional’

Meanwhile, music composer Thaman S is emotional about coming back to the show after successfully judging the first season. He said, “Telugu Indian Idol has been very close to my heart because I have been associated with it since the first season. I feel emotional and proud that the show’s second season is being launched. No singing reality show celebrates music like Telugu Indian Idol, and I’m confident this season will raise the bar higher.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

BVK Vagadevi, who hailed from Nellore, was the winner of Telugu Indian Idol Season 1. Srinivas Darimisetty from Kadapa and Vaishnavi Kovvuri from Chennai were the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 19:40 IST
Next Story

BJP to launch Rath Yatra in Karnataka on March 1

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close