Telugu Indian Idol 2: Geetha Madhuri replaces Nithya Menen as judge, Karthik and Thaman S return

The Telugu edition of popular singing reality show Indian Idol will soon return with its second season. However, the second season will see some changes.

While the first season had Nithya Menen, Karthik and Thaman S as judges, this year singer Geetha Madhuri has replaced Nithya. Both Thaman and Karthik will resume their role as judges on the show. Hema Chandra will replace Sreerama Chandra as the host.

Geetha is excited to take on the role of a judge in Telugu Indian Idol. She said in a statement, “Music has been my way of life since my childhood, and I’m honored to be able to share my experience with the budding singers coming on the show. This season will truly be epic, with much importance given to quality and taking singing and the show’s production value to the next level. The heartwarming stories of the contestants will also inspire many people across the country.”

Meanwhile, music composer Thaman S is emotional about coming back to the show after successfully judging the first season. He said, “Telugu Indian Idol has been very close to my heart because I have been associated with it since the first season. I feel emotional and proud that the show’s second season is being launched. No singing reality show celebrates music like Telugu Indian Idol, and I’m confident this season will raise the bar higher.”

BVK Vagadevi, who hailed from Nellore, was the winner of Telugu Indian Idol Season 1. Srinivas Darimisetty from Kadapa and Vaishnavi Kovvuri from Chennai were the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.