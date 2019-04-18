Telugu films to watch after Telangana Board TS Intermediate Results 2019

Exam time is stressful for students but waiting for results is even more exhausting. Hence, after the declaration of TS Intermediate Results by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday, students deserve a break and what better way to enjoy it than watching some films.

Nani’s Jersey

Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, will hit screens on April 19. Nani plays a cricketer in the film. Talking about playing a cricketer, the actor said, “I played cricket when I was young. I was also part of my school cricket team. I rarely got a chance to play in the game as I was not considered a valuable player. While shooting for Jersey, I was able to understand the true essence of the game.”

Jersey marks Shraddha Srinath’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Talking about the experience of working with Nani, she said, “Not once during the shoot Nani got irritated with my takes or language. He always encouraged me. The movie runs on our chemistry and Nani and I are riveting in Jersey.”

The pre-release event of Jersey was graced by Venkatesh. Calling it a “genuine film”, the veteran actor said, “These kind of movies are very inspirational and motivational. The ‘never-give-up’ attitude of the hero is something that all of us can identify with. Everybody struggles in their life but when they don’t give up and comes back to achieve what they want – that’s the real essence of life. And that’s what Nani is going to show in the film. After watching Jersey, I am sure we will feel that it’s not just a film; it’s a life lesson for all of us.”

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s Majili

Students can also catch Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili. This is ChaySam’s first film together after tying the knot.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya said in an interview, “I have done three films with Samantha in the past and all of them were love stories. After our wedding, we were under pressure but we wanted to do something new. And thankfully we found the right script. Majili is about a married couple and the ups and downs they face. Samantha and I were very happy that we got to play these characters. Because this kind of story has not been explored much in our films so far.”

The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and director Shiva Nirvana celebrated the success of Majili a few days ago. At the event, Samantha said, “On the release date, I could not sleep after 2 am. I kept waiting to know the verdict of the audience. As soon as the verdict came out, I was in tears. That is how important a film is for an artiste. Had it failed, I did not know what answer I was supposed to give to Chaitanya because I believed in the director, every scene and dialogue.”