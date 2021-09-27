Telugu film producer Venkat passes away, Ravi Teja leads Telugu industry in paying tribute

Telugu film producer Venkat aka JV Venkat Phanindra Reddy passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was under medical treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 57.

He produced several Telugu superhits under the RR Movie Makers banner. He bankrolled films such as Samanyudu, Andhrawala, Kick, Dhamarukam, Mirapakay, Autonagar Surya, Poola Rangadu, Bahumathi, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Don Seenu, Lovely and Humgama. His production credits in Hindi include James and Ek Hasina Thi. He also produced a Hollywood film titled Divorce Invitation.

Paying homage to Venkat, actor Ravi Teja tweeted: “Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu’s passing away. One of the best producers I’ve worked with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu’s passing away. One of the best producers I’ve worked with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 27, 2021

Director Gopichand Malineni took to social media and wrote, “Rest in peace #RRVenkat Garu.. my debut film Don Seenu producer.. very passionate film maker, encouraged me a lot.. my deepest condolences to his family. Heart breaking.”

Rest in peace #RRVenkat Garu ..my debut film Donseenu producer ..very passionate film maker,encouraged me a lot ..my deepest condolences to his family 🙏🙏🙏heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/OTdi9EHtCh — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 27, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of senior producer #RRVenkat Garu. My deepest condolences to the family. — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 27, 2021

Director Surender Reddy who had made Kick with Venkat tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of senior producer #RRVenkat Garu. My deepest condolences to the family.”