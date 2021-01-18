scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Telugu film producer V Doraswamy Raju passes away

As a producer, V. Doraswamy Raju bankrolled blockbuster films with actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Junior NTR.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: January 18, 2021 11:21:26 am
V Doraswamy RajuV. Doraswamy Raju produced films such as Simhadri, President Gari Pellam, Kirayidada. (Photo: Naga Vamsi/Twitter)

Renowned Telugu film producer and distributor V. Doraswamy Raju passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to cardiac arrest.

As the soon as the news flashed, tributes started pouring in from the film circuit. Producer Naga Vamsi tweeted, “Condolences to Doraswamy Raju garu family. He was one of the most passionate distributors and producers of TFI. Rest in Peace Sir!”

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao posted a video remembering Doraswamy Raju on Twitter. Actor Jr NTR and screenwriter Gopi Mohan also paid respects on social media. Producer AM Rathnam expressed condolences through the Twitter handle of Mega Surya Productions.

Doraswamy Raju is the founder of VMC organizations that includes the film production house Vijaya Maruthi Creations and VMC film distributions. VMC was inaugurated by legendary actor NT Ramarao in 1978.

Raju has more than 700 movies to his credit as a film distributor and produced blockbuster films with actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Junior NTR. As a producer, he has bankrolled films like Seetharamaiah Gaari Manavaralu, Annamayya, Simhadri, President Gari Pellam, amongst others.

Besides the film production and distribution, Doraswamy Raju also served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Nagari constituency. He held the president positions of Film Chamber, Distribution Council, and Exhibitors Association too.

