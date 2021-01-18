Telugu film producer V Doraswamy Raju passes away

Renowned Telugu film producer and distributor V. Doraswamy Raju passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to cardiac arrest.

As the soon as the news flashed, tributes started pouring in from the film circuit. Producer Naga Vamsi tweeted, “Condolences to Doraswamy Raju garu family. He was one of the most passionate distributors and producers of TFI. Rest in Peace Sir!”

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao posted a video remembering Doraswamy Raju on Twitter. Actor Jr NTR and screenwriter Gopi Mohan also paid respects on social media. Producer AM Rathnam expressed condolences through the Twitter handle of Mega Surya Productions.

We lost Telugu Cinema’s one of the passionate distributors & producers, VMC Doraswami Raju garu. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/Jlinm9K07b — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) January 18, 2021

దొరస్వామి రాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ఒక నిర్మాత గా, పంపిణీదారుడి గా తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. సింహాద్రి చిత్ర విజయం లో ఆయన పాత్ర ఎంతో కీలకం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 18, 2021

Doraswamy Raju garu did a lot to help many producers as a distributor and produced memorable films too. It is a great loss to the telugu film Industry. My condolences to his family & friends! – #AMRatnam pic.twitter.com/xPnqugVdD4 — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) January 18, 2021

Doraswamy Raju is the founder of VMC organizations that includes the film production house Vijaya Maruthi Creations and VMC film distributions. VMC was inaugurated by legendary actor NT Ramarao in 1978.

Raju has more than 700 movies to his credit as a film distributor and produced blockbuster films with actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Junior NTR. As a producer, he has bankrolled films like Seetharamaiah Gaari Manavaralu, Annamayya, Simhadri, President Gari Pellam, amongst others.

Besides the film production and distribution, Doraswamy Raju also served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Nagari constituency. He held the president positions of Film Chamber, Distribution Council, and Exhibitors Association too.