Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away

Telugu film producer, distributor, and the president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Narayan Das Narang, passed away on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 78.

Narayan Das bankrolled Telugu films such as Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story and Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. His credits include Nagarjuna’s Ghost, Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula, Siva Kartikeyan’s 20th film and Sundeep Kishan-starrer Michael.

Mahesh Babu expressed his shock by the demise of Narayan Das on social media. He wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him.”

Expressing his condolences on the demise of Narayan Das, actor Sudheer Babu wrote, “Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered… My deepest condolences to the family.”

Screenwriter Gopi Mohan tweeted, “Renowned film distributor, financier and producer Sri Narayan Das Naarang garu is no more. Deepest Condolences to his family!”

