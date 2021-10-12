scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Telugu film producer Mahesh S Koneru passes away, Jr NTR pays tribute

Mahesh S Koneru produced several Telugu hits under his East Coast Productions banner.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
October 12, 2021 12:37:12 pm
Mahesh S KoneruMahesh S Koneru's recently bankrolled Thimmarusu. (Photo: tarak9999/Twitter)

Noted Telugu film producer Mahesh S Koneru died of a heart attack on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Koneru produced Telugu films such as 118 with Kalyanram, Miss India with Keerthy Suresh, and Thimmarusu with Satya Dev under his Eastcoast Productions banner.

He was also the distributor of hit Tamil films such as Bigil and Master in Telugu states.

Mahesh S Koneru was the publicist for actors Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram and production house NTR Arts. He also handled the promotions of blockbuster movies Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Jr NTR took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Mahesh S Koneru. He tweeted, “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.”

