Friday, May 14, 2021
Telugu director Nandyala Ravi dies due to Covid-19 complications

Nandyala Ravi's demise has left the Telugu film industry in shock. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the director-writer.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 6:58:50 pm
Nandyala Ravi death newsNandyala Ravi had tested positive for Covid-19 recently. (Photo: Twitter/SriSathyaSaiArt)

Telugu director-writer Nandyala Ravi succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a Hyderabad hospital on Friday. The filmmaker was under treatment after testing positive for coronavirus recently.

Nandyala Ravi’s demise has left the Telugu film industry in shock. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the director-writer. Producer KK Radhamohan wrote, “Shocked to know about the demise of dear #NandyalaRavi inspite of our best efforts. My deepest condolences to the family & friends. May his soul Rest In Peace! #RIPNandyalaRavi.”

The official Twitter handle of production banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts tweeted, “Very sad to know about the demise of dear #NandyalaRavi. Our deepest condolences to the family & friends. May his soul Rest In Peace!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Screenwriter Gopi Mohan, actors Naga Shaurya and Vidyu Raman, and directors Vijay Kumar Konda and Trinadh Velisila also expressed their condolences.

Nandyala Ravi tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks back. When the news of his diagnosis emerged online, several Telugu celebrities, including superstar Chiranjeevi, came forward to help the young filmmaker.

Others who supported him were comedian Saptagiri and producer Radha Mohan, each of whom donated Rs 1 lakh each for his treatment.

Nandyala Ravi will be remembered for films like Orey Bujjigaa, Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki and Power Play.

