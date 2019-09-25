Telugu comedian Venu Madhav in ICU, on ventilator support

Popular Telugu comedian Venu Madhav is said to be on life support at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Advertising

According to reports, the 39-year-old actor had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at Yashoda Hospital for about two weeks. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. His health, however, deteriorated and he was hospitalised again on Tuesday afternoon.

As Venu’s health worsened further, he was moved to the Intensive Critical Care Unit of the hospital and put on life support.

Born in Kodad of Suryapet district, Venu Madhav was a member of Telugu Desam Party. He made his way into the entertainment industry as a mimicry artist. Venu got his first major break with Sampradayam (1996), which also marked his screen debut in the Telugu film industry. He later appeared in a slew of films in Telugu and Tamil. The actor has appeared in blockbusters like Master, Tholi Prema, Yuvaraju, Nuvve Nuvve, DIl, Simhadri and Arya to name a few.

Advertising

Venu was last seen in Dr.Paramanandaiah Students (2016). It was believed that he was staying away from films owing to his bad health. However, the actor appeared on a talk show to deny all the rumours, saying it was his personal choice to take a break from acting.

While Venu Madhav withdrew from the film industry, he became active in politics. The actor campaigned for the TDP party in recent elections.