Telugu actor Vizag Prasad passes away

Vizag Prasad breathed his last at the age of 75.

Veteran actor Prasad, who was active in the Telugu film industry, passed away at 3 am on Sunday morning due to a cardiac arrest, according to Tollywood.net. Vizag Prasad, as he was popularly known as, breathed his last at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children.

Prasad was referred to as Vizag Prasad since he hailed from the city of Visakhapatnam. It later became his screen name. He played numerous supporting roles in movies like Nuvvu Nenu, Jai Chiranjeevi and Bhadra. He was last seen in 2017 film Idhi Maa Prema Katha.

Apart from Telugu cinema, he also appeared in a few Tamil films. He worked in around 175 movies in a career spanning more than three decades. His real name was Korlam Parvathi Varaprasada Rao. He made a brief appearance in Rajinikanth’s Sivaji. Before films, he had been working in theatre. In 1985 he got his first break with Babai Abbai.

