scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 31, 2021
MUST READ

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen tests positive for Covid-19

Vishwak Sen has tested positive and is isolating himself at present.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 31, 2021 4:34:06 pm
Vishwak SenVishwak Sen will next be seen in Gaami. (Photo: vishwaksens/Instagram)

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has tested positive for Covid-19. The Falaknuma Das star announced the news on social media on Friday.

“Hi all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor. It’s unfortunate that even after being vaccinated this strain is spreading like wildfire. Please mask up and stay safe. Thank you for all your love and support,” he wrote in a statement.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Vishwak Sen came to the limelight with Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi and rose to stardom with his directorial debut Falaknuma Das. He bagged his first superhit with Nani’s production venture HIT: The First Case.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Paagal and has Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and Gaami in the works.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb wedding 660
Katrina-Vicky, Varun-Natasha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: The big fat celebrity weddings of 2021

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement