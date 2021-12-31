Telugu actor Vishwak Sen tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has tested positive for Covid-19. The Falaknuma Das star announced the news on social media on Friday.

“Hi all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor. It’s unfortunate that even after being vaccinated this strain is spreading like wildfire. Please mask up and stay safe. Thank you for all your love and support,” he wrote in a statement.

Vishwak Sen came to the limelight with Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi and rose to stardom with his directorial debut Falaknuma Das. He bagged his first superhit with Nani’s production venture HIT: The First Case.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Paagal and has Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and Gaami in the works.