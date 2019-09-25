Telugu actor Venu Madhav passes away

Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passed away on Wednesday at 12.20 pm. He was 39.

Telugu film PRO Vamsi Kakat took to Twitter to share news of Venu’s demise.

He wrote, “Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav”

After undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments and being discharged from hospital on September 22, Venu Madhav was hospitalised on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. As Venu’s health worsened further, he was moved to the Intensive Critical Care Unit of the hospital and put on life support.

Born in Kodad of Suryapet district, Venu was a member of Telugu Desam Party. He made his way into the entertainment industry as a mimicry artist. Venu got his first major break with Sampradayam (1996), which also marked his debut in the Telugu film industry. He later appeared in a slew of films in Telugu and Tamil. The actor has appeared in blockbusters like Master, Tholi Prema, Yuvaraju, Nuvve Nuvve, DIl, Simhadri and Arya to name a few.

Venu Madhav was last seen in Dr Paramanandaiah Students (2016). It was believed that he was staying away from films owing to his bad health. However, the actor appeared on a talk show to deny all the rumours, saying it was his personal choice to take a break from acting.

While Venu withdrew from the film industry, he became active in politics. The actor campaigned for Telugu Desam Party party in the recent elections.

Film personalities took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Venu Madhav garu!! Deep condolences to his family. #RIPVenuMadhav,” Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy said via Twitter.

Brahmaji shared on Twitter, “Sad.. unfortunate..what an actor he was.. Rest in peace my dear..#VenuMadhav”

Varun Tej posted on Twitter, “#RIPVenuMadhav garu. Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Rahul Ravindran wrote on Twitter, “Heartfelt condolences to Venu Madhav garu’s family. We will always remember him fondly. RIP”