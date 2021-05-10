scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 10, 2021
Most read

Telugu actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR dies of Covid-19 complication, Nani mourns his demise

TNR passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital in Hyderabad due to Covd-19 related complications.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 10, 2021 12:10:10 pm
Actor TNRA still of TNR from an untitled Telugu film. (Photo: Facebook/Thummala Narsimha Reddy)

Popular Telugu YouTube host, film journalist and character actor TNR aka Thummala Narsimha Reddy passed away on Monday morning in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 related complications. TNR shot to fame as a character actor with films such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, etc. He was also popular for his YouTube show, Frankly with TNR.

Actor Nani expressed his condolences on social media. He wrote, “Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family.”

Expressing his condolences, producer Bandla Ganesh wrote, “Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family.”

Director Maruthi expressed his shock upon hearing the demise of TNR. On his Twitter page, he wrote, “Unbelievable and shocking. It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more. My deepest Condolences to their family. #corona show some mercy. We can’t take this any more.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Calling TNR as a “soft spoken gentleman,” F3 director Anil Ravipudi tweeted, “It’s really Disturbing to hear that TNR’s sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman… We miss you sir.. #RIP. My deepest Condolences and strength to the family.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla, karan johar, twinkle khanna, vicky kaushal
To Mom, with love: Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan pen Mother’s Day posts

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x