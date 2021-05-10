Telugu actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR dies of Covid-19 complication, Nani mourns his demise

Popular Telugu YouTube host, film journalist and character actor TNR aka Thummala Narsimha Reddy passed away on Monday morning in Hyderabad due to Covid-19 related complications. TNR shot to fame as a character actor with films such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, etc. He was also popular for his YouTube show, Frankly with TNR.

Actor Nani expressed his condolences on social media. He wrote, “Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family.”

Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 10, 2021

Expressing his condolences, producer Bandla Ganesh wrote, “Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family.”

Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1iZGhR8zJP — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 10, 2021

Director Maruthi expressed his shock upon hearing the demise of TNR. On his Twitter page, he wrote, “Unbelievable and shocking. It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more. My deepest Condolences to their family. #corona show some mercy. We can’t take this any more.”

Unbelievable and shocking

It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more

My deepest Condolences to their family#corona show some mercy

We can’t take this any more 😭 pic.twitter.com/jXIHWP7pYP — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 10, 2021

It’s really Disturbing to hear that TNR’s sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman… We miss you sir.. #RIP

My deepest Condolences and strength to the family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 10, 2021

Calling TNR as a “soft spoken gentleman,” F3 director Anil Ravipudi tweeted, “It’s really Disturbing to hear that TNR’s sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman… We miss you sir.. #RIP. My deepest Condolences and strength to the family.”