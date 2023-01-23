scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide, co-star Sudhakar Komakula and director Venky Kudumula mourn his death

Actor Sudheer Varma died on Monday, allegedly by suicide. His friends from the industry expressed shock at the news as they posted condolence notes on social media.

Sudheer Varma passed away on Monday. (Photo: Sudhakar Komakula/Twitter)
Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide, co-star Sudhakar Komakula and director Venky Kudumula mourn his death
Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, who has been part of films like Neeku Naaku Dash Dash and Second Hand, passed away on Monday morning. The 33-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide. As quoted by TOI, a spokesperson from the family said, “He had been struggling for a while to get good roles.” The person went on to add that the family is grief-stricken as the artiste took his own life.

As news of his death hit social media, Sudhakar Komakula, his co-star from Kundanapu Bomma, remembered him. Sharing pictures from the pre-release event of their film Kundanapu Bomma with Chandni Chowdary, he wrote, “Sudheer Such a lovely and warm guy. It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti! (sic).”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the reason why 22 theatres shut during pandemic are now reopening

 

Director Venky Kudumula also took to Twitter to express his shock over the unfortunate death of Sudheer. Sharing a picture of the actor, he wrote, “Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain…We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace.”

As per reports, Sudheer Varma was found in critical condition by family members at his home in Hyderabad. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was shifted to a private one on Friday.

After being associated with theatre, Sudheer Varma entered the Telugu film industry in 2016 with Kundanapu Bomma.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 20:52 IST
