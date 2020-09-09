Telugu actor Sravani Kondapalli dies by suicide

Sravani Kondapalli died on Tuesday in Hyderabad. (Photo: sravani_actor/Instagram)

Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli died by suicide on Tuesday at her residence in Hyderabad. She was 26.

According to family members, Sravani had entered her room on the pretext of taking a shower. When she did not come out of the room for over an hour, they broke open the door and found her body. The police did not find any suicide note.

Sravani Kondapalli’s family members have blamed the actor’s former friend Devaraju for the suicide.

V Narasimha Reddy, SHO of SR Nagar Police Station, told indianexpress.com, “Devaraju was arrested in June for allegedly harassing Sravani. He was allegedly forcing her to marry him. Later, they started talking again, and the family had questioned this. Now, it is the allegation of the family that she ended her life due to harassment by Devaraju.”

A case against Devaraji has been registered under IPC section 306. The investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Rahul V Pisharody)

