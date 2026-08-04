Star in over 300 films, Telugu actor Ranganath left all savings to maid before dying by suicide

Even now, it’s impossible to say for sure what shocked Telugu movie audiences more: veteran actor Ranganath’s death or the fact that he left his entire fortune to his domestic help, without earmarking anything for his family, including his children.

Prior to purportedly taking his own life at 66, Ranganath had scribbled down a few words in the room where his body was found. Those were his final words, telling his family to hand over his savings to his maid, who had been looking after him for quite some time.

Must Read | From living next to Jayalalithaa to staying in old-age home: How Mohan Sharma lost it all

From ticket collector to cinema star

Born Tirumala Sundara Sri Ranganath in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, in 1949, Ranganath joined the Railways as a ticket collector after graduating from Sri Venkateswara University, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

However, he eventually found his calling in the world of cinema. He made his acting debut in director Bapu’s Buddhimantudu (1969), starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Vijaya Nirmala in the lead roles.

He then went on to star as the male lead in over 40 films before transitioning to villain and character roles. In a prolific career spanning over four decades, he appeared in more than 300 films.

He was best known for his performances in movies such as Zamindharugari Ammayi (1975), America Ammayi (1976), Panthulamma (1977), Devathalara Deevinchandi (1977), Intinti Ramayanam (1979), Khaidi (1983), Ee Chaduvulu Makkodu (1984), Kalisundam Raa (2000), 3 Deewarein (2003), Manmadhudu (2002), and Nijam (2003).

Story continues below this ad

ICYMI | Aarti’s mother defends Rs 40L maintenance demand from Ravi Mohan: ‘There are debts’

Personal tragedy: Loss of wife, battle with depression

While soaring high in the film industry, Ranganath unfortunately lost his wife in 2009. According to The Hindu, he slipped into depression after this incident. His daughter Neeraja stated that he started talking frequently about suicide in the years that followed, which led them to take him to psychologists for counselling.

He was found dead at his house in Gandhinagar near Musheerabad, Hyderabad, on December 19, 2015. Reportedly, he was last seen that afternoon by his maid, Meenakshi, who used to prepare his food. In the evening, a group of people had come over to meet him and invite him to an event. However, when there was no response from inside, they informed Neeraja, who lived nearby with her family.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut takes a swipe at Sonakshi Sinha? ‘As soon as they marry Islamic people…’

Story continues below this ad

Ranganath was reportedly alone at the time, as Meenakshi had left in the afternoon after cooking for him. When they broke down the doors, they found him dead. Subsequently, the police were informed about the incident. Although no suicide note was recovered from the house, Ranganath had jotted down a few words on the wall.

While he wrote the word “destiny” prominently, he had also penned a line in Telugu asking his family to hand over the “bonds” to Meenakshi. “Give this to her (the maid). Do not trouble her,” he reportedly wrote on the wall. However, there was no clear mention of why he took this extreme step. He had also sent “Goodbye” messages to a few friends before dying by suicide.

Check Out | Dev Anand was ‘very upset’ when brother Vijay married his niece on Osho Rajneesh’s advice

Meenakshi had reportedly been by the side of Ranganath and his wife ever since the latter fell very ill. She admitted to noticing some changes in his behaviour in the month leading up to his death. “He used to play tennis regularly. But, for a month, he used to skip that, stating that he had pain in his arms and hip. He also delayed or skipped meals,” Meenakshi told Deccan Chronicle.

Story continues below this ad

How Ranganath’s family honoured his final wish

Aside from Neeraja, Ranganath had two more children, a son and another daughter, who both lived in another city. Following his last rites, his children decided to fulfil his last wish and hand over his savings to Meenakshi. “She has been working with us for six years. So we will give his savings to her,” Ranganath’s son T Nagendra Kumar said.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is dealing with emotional distress, depression, or thoughts of self-harm, please reach out for help. Mental health challenges can be overwhelming, but compassionate support and professional guidance are available. You do not have to go through this alone—please reach out to one of the trusted support services below.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: English, Hindi

Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Story continues below this ad

Fortis MentalHealth

Contact: 8376804102

Timings: 24×7; All days

Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation

Contact: 18602662345

Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English