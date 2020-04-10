Telugu actor Narsing Yadav slips into coma

Narsing Yadav is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Narsing Yadav is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Telugu actor Narsing Yadav has slipped into a coma after collapsing at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He was admitted at a private hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

According to wife Chitra Yadav, Narsing Yadav fell unconscious around 4 pm on Thursday and following the incident, family members rushed him to Yashoda Hospitals.

The actor is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

With over 300 films to his credit, Narsing Yadav is best known for his performance in Money Money, Tagore, Mass, Tulasi, Yamadonga, Anukokunda Oka Roju and Lakshmi.

