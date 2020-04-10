Follow Us:
Friday, April 10, 2020
Telugu actor Narsing Yadav slips into coma

Narsing Yadav was admitted at a private hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: April 10, 2020 5:02:05 pm
Narsing Yadav accident coma Narsing Yadav is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Telugu actor Narsing Yadav has slipped into a coma after collapsing at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He was admitted at a private hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

According to wife Chitra Yadav, Narsing Yadav fell unconscious around 4 pm on Thursday and following the incident, family members rushed him to Yashoda Hospitals.

The actor is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

With over 300 films to his credit, Narsing Yadav is best known for his performance in Money Money, Tagore, Mass, Tulasi, Yamadonga, Anukokunda Oka Roju and Lakshmi.

