Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Telugu actor Manoj Manchu tests positive for Covid

Manoj Manchu has contracted Covid-19 at a time when there seems to be an uptick in the number of daily cases recorded in the county.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
December 29, 2021 1:03:41 pm
Manoj Manchu has tested positive for the Covid virus. (Twitter/HeroManoj1)

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor shared a statement on Twitter while saying that there was no cause for concern.

“Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions. Don’t worry about me. I’m totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Also Read |Don’t speak up: Dil Raju to Telugu film industry amid negotiations with AP govt on film ticket prices

Manoj Manchu has contracted the virus at a time when there seems to be an uptick in the number of daily cases recorded in the county.

Manoj was last seen in Okkadu Migiladu, which came out in 2017. The film failed to make a dent at the box office and did not also strike a chord with the critics. He has stayed away from the movies since. He was recently active during the elections of the Movie Artists Association (MAA). The bitterly fought content between the camps of his brother Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The campaign, which got personal and bordered on bigotry, exposed the fault lines and rivalries in the industry.

Manoj played a significant role as a peacemaker between the quarrelling parties during the elections.

