Telugu actor Kosuri Venu Gopal passes away

Kosuri Venu Gopal was last seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti's Ami Thumi. (Photo: Facebook/venugopal.kosuri.3)

Telugu actor Kosuri Venu Gopal passed away on Wednesday in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He was on a life support for the past 23 days, and breathed his last after his health condition deteriorated on Wednesday.

Kosuri Venu Gopal, who hails from Narsapur of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, made his screen debut with Thegimpu in 1994. His ticket to stardom was SS Rajamouli directorial Maryada Ramanna. Films like Chalo and Vikramarkudu also brought him recognition.

He was last seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial Ami Thumi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd