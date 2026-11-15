Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 83; Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu mourn demise

Veteran Telugu actor Yerra Seshagiri Rao, popularly known as Giri Babu, died at the age of 83 in Hyderabad on Saturday. He breathed his last at a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Several celebrities and politicians, including Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu, shared condolence messages on social media.

The Movie Artistes Association (MAA) extended condolences to the family. In a statement, they confirmed that his last rites would be performed between 3-4 pm on Sunday at Ravinuthala near Medarametla.

Chiranjeevi expressed shock at the news of Giri Babu’s demise. He recalled Giri’s work as an actor, producer and director in Telugu cinema. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked.”

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He added, “Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul… I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti.”

ప్రముఖ నటులు గిరిబాబు గారు ఇకలేరనే వార్త నన్ను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. విలక్షణమైన నటనతో, తనదైన ప్రత్యేక శైలితో ఎన్నో వైవిధ్యమైన చిత్రాల ద్వారా నటుడు గా, నిర్మాతగా, దర్శకునిగా తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు గిరిబాబు గారు అందించిన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 14, 2026

Mohan Babu shared on X, “When we were in Madras, Giribabu and I were roommates. He entered the film industry before me, and we went on to act in each other’s films. He was a large-hearted person who excelled in several distinctive roles. He achieved success as an actor, director and producer. I am unable to find words to express my grief. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to his family.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his grief, recalling how Giri Babu had been part of many movies during the early phase of his career. “I acted with him in Annadammula Anubandham at the beginning of my career. He played important roles in many of my films. Giribabu was not just a good actor but also a wonderful human being. His absence is irreparable,” he said.

A heartfelt farewell to the legendary actor, director and producer Giri babu garu 💐 💔 His performances and invaluable contribution to Telugu cinema will always be remembered 🙏#RIPGiribabu #OmShanti #RaghuBabu#Gopichand #MachoStar pic.twitter.com/7db9fRegRM — Gopichand Aslam (@gopichandaslams) November 14, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, director Anil Ravipudi and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid their tributes. Meanwhile, Giri Babu’s elder son, actor Raghu Babu talked to reporters at the Film Chamber.

“My father had a great attachment to his birthplace, our hometown, Ravinuthala, near Ongolo. He expressed a wish for his last rites to be performed there once. It was his last wish that the ceremony be held there. The rites will take place from 3 pm tomorrow (Sunday). This is why his body was kept here (at the Film Chamber) only for 2-3 hours. It heartens me to see so many people turn up here in this short time,” he said.

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Raghu continued, “My father has been working in the film industry for almost 47 years, from 1973 to 2022, in around 650 films. He even established his own production company when he was new to the film industry. He was the first one to helm a black-and-white Cinemascope movie in Telugu cinema. The film, titled Devathalara Deevinchandi, was a massive success. He also helmed the big-budget film Simha Garjana and more such films.”

Born on June 8, 1946, in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Giri Babu entered the Telugu film industry with the 1973 film Jagame Maya. He had an illustrious career, with several notable films like Annadammula Anubandham, Mallepoovu, Pasivadi Pranam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Ninne Pelladata, Hello Brother, Little Soldiers, Khadgam and Athadu.