Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies in road accident as car collides with truck

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth passed away in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad ORR after his car collided with a truck near Adibatla police station.

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth lost his life in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Telangana. Another person travelling with him, Sai Trilok, also died after their car reportedly rammed into the rear side of a truck near Exit No. 12 under the limits of the Adibatla police station. The actor was 31.

According to police officials, the accident took place late at night. Soon after receiving information about the crash, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway to understand the exact reason behind the accident.