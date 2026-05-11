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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies in road accident as car collides with truck
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road after his car collided with a truck near Adibatla.
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth lost his life in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Telangana. Another person travelling with him, Sai Trilok, also died after their car reportedly rammed into the rear side of a truck near Exit No. 12 under the limits of the Adibatla police station. The actor was 31.
According to police officials, the accident took place late at night. Soon after receiving information about the crash, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway to understand the exact reason behind the accident.
Speaking about the incident, Adibatla Police told ANI, “This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR.” The police further added, “We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.”
Actor Ashu Reddy’s post on Bharath Kanth’s demise
View this post on Instagram
Ashu Reddy mourned the loss of her close friend and sharing a reel with old photos with the late actor Bharath Kanth, Ashu wrote, “This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. 😢❤️ I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath 😢🙏 @bharath_kanth.”
Besides being an actor, Bharath was also a content creator. He had nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Who is Bharath Kanth?
Bharath Kanth was known for his work in Telugu films and web series. He gained recognition through films like Gramam and Tenant, where he played a lead role. He had also appeared in web series including Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu.
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