Telangana polls: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli and other stars cast their votes

Adding a dash of glamour to the poll process in Telangana, Telugu film bigwigs turned up in good numbers to cast their ballot Friday. Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, popular Telugu hero Nagarjuna and director of ‘Baahubali’ S S Rajamouli were among the early voters in the election to the 119-member Telangana Assembly.

Another leading Telugu film star “Junior” NTR, grandson of TDP founder N T Rama Rao, also queued up to vote. Film personalities cast their votes in polling stations mainly in the posh Jubilee Hills locality of Hyderabad.

Junior NTR’s sister N Suhasini is the TDP candidate in Kukatpalle Assembly constituency here. Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11.

Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, the Legislative Assembly was dissolved prematurely on September six following a recommendation made by the TRS government.

Megastar and Sureka Mam Casted their Votes. Go use Yours #TelanganaElections !! pic.twitter.com/TC5s0r1hCF — Megastar Chiranjeevi (@Chiru_FC) December 7, 2018

Telengana!! Time to vote my friends!! Go for it👍 pic.twitter.com/JTFLDcZIgA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 7, 2018

🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Gix011IVgZ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 7, 2018

The ruling TRS is going alone in the polls and so is the BJP.

The Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have formed the ‘People’s Front’ for the election.