Telangana government allows Telugu film industry to resume work

In a much-needed relief to the Telugu film industry, the Telangana government on Monday allowed the resumption of film and television production. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has passed a government order allowing the Telugu entertainment industry to get back on its feet after over two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Granted they follow the safety guidelines of the government, the filmmakers have the permission to resume shooting immediately.

“The CM clarified that film/TV shootings could be held in the state with limited staff and by following guidelines issued by the government from time to time. The post-production is also permitted on the same lines,” said the official statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

“The state government refused to give permission to film theaters to open for public as the central guidelines have barred it,” it added.

The government has also directed officials concerned to form the guidelines in the matter. It is believed that, at this point in time, no outdoor shooting is allowed. And the size of the crew will also be limited.

“The film personalities gave an assurance that they would conduct the film shootings/post-production with a limited number of people and abide by the guidelines of the state,” said the press release.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to appreciate the government’s decision. He noted that the decision will help put to work thousands of daily wage workers who depend on the film industry.

It is noteworthy that Chiranjeevi led multiple meetings with the Telangana government requesting permission to reopen the industry.

The post-production/production of movies and television serials have been going on in neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala for a few weeks now. While the Tamil Nadu government has allowed shooting of television shows, the decision on allowing filming of movies is still pending.

The production of director Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Venkatesh’s Naarappa and Prabhas’ untilted romantic drama, all came to a grinding halt after the country was hit by coronavirus outbreak.

