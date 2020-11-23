Telangana government allows reopening of theatres

Telangana government allows cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Telangana government on Monday issued an official order permitting single-screen theatres and multiplexes to reopen for business. As a COVID-19 protocol, cinema halls will only be allowed to function at 50 per cent of their actual seating capacity.

“After careful consideration of the matter, it is hereby decided to permit cinemas / theatres / multiplexes to reopen with upto 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones only, with immediate effect,” read the order issued by the Telangana government.

The government circular also clearly states the safety measures that need to be put in place, including facemask for the staff and patrons, providing hand sanitization at various points of the facility and enforcing crowd-controlling methods that ensure physical distancing at the food counter, restroom among others.

Heartfelt Thanks to Hon’ble CM Shri. #KCR garu for the relief measures to the film industry. Trust that these compassionate measures surely will go a long way in reviving the industry badly hit by the pandemic and put it back on the path to progress. #TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/k7P2NUrtu2 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 23, 2020

Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has promised a slew of relief measures to support film business as part of his party’s poll manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Telangana chief minister. “Heartfelt Thanks to Hon’ble CM Shri. #KCR garu for the relief measures to the film industry. Trust that these compassionate measures surely will go a long way in reviving the industry badly hit by the pandemic and put it back on the path to progress. #TelanganaCMO (sic),” tweeted the superstar.

It is worth noting that a delegation led by Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni met K Chandrashekhar Rao recently and sought the government’s help for the Tollywood film industry, which has suffered a massive loss owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

