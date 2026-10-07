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Teja Sajja to host The Traitors Telugu featuring 20 contestants; winner to take home Rs 1 cr
The show is eyeing an October 15 release on Prime Video, with 20 celebrities entering the game. Check the contestant list.
The Traitors is now set to make its Telugu debut, with Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja stepping in as the host. The show is eyeing an October 15 release on Prime Video, with 20 celebrities entering the game. The contestant line-up for the Telugu version features Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D’Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.
The winner of the game will take home up to Rs 1 crore. The makers recently shared an intense trailer on social media, offering glimpses of fights, suspicion, shifting alliances and the contestants getting overwhelmed with emotions and breaking down during the game.
Based on the Dutch reality series De Verraders, Prime Video India launched its Hindi version of The Traitors with Karan Johar as the host. The Telugu edition marks the platform’s second regional-language adaptation, with Teja Sajja taking over as host.
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Who is The Traitors Telugu host?
Teja, who made his debut as a lead actor with the 2019 film Oh! Baby, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, became an overnight sensation following the release of his 2024 superhero film Hanu-Man. Made on a modest budget, the film went on to earn around Rs 296 crore at the box office. The makers have since announced a sequel, Jai Hanuman, with Rishab Shetty set to play Lord Hanuman.
In 2025, Teja Sajja starred in another fantasy adventure, Mirai, which reportedly earned nearly Rs 150 crore at the box office against a budget of around Rs 60 crore.
Interestingly, much of Teja Sajja’s filmography has explored fantasy, superheroes and science fiction. From Oh! Baby and Zombie Reddy to Adbhutham, Hanu-Man and Mirai, the actor has consistently gravitated towards genre-driven projects. Zombie Reddy, in particular, reportedly earned around three times its production budget at the box office.
His next project is the sequel to Zombie Reddy, which will once again be directed by filmmaker Prasanth Varma.
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