Teja Sajja to host The Traitors Telugu featuring 20 contestants; winner to take home Rs 1 cr

The Traitors is now set to make its Telugu debut, with Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja stepping in as the host. The show is eyeing an October 15 release on Prime Video, with 20 celebrities entering the game. The contestant line-up for the Telugu version features Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D’Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

The winner of the game will take home up to Rs 1 crore. The makers recently shared an intense trailer on social media, offering glimpses of fights, suspicion, shifting alliances and the contestants getting overwhelmed with emotions and breaking down during the game.