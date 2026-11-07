Teja Sajja invites CM Revanth Reddy to his engagement ceremony. See pics

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who became a pan-India name with the superhero blockbuster HanuMan (2024), is preparing for his wedding in December 2026. The actor met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) in Hyderabad to extend an invitation for his engagement ceremony.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy posted on X: “Actor Teja Sajja met respectfully. He invited him to his engagement ceremony.”

The engagement is scheduled for the month of November in Hyderabad, followed by a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in December.

Also Read: Hanu Man actor Teja Sajja on the responsibility of a pan-Indian film: ‘We wanted it to look as grand as possible…’

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In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Teja Sajja confirmed that the match was arranged by their parents and shared a few details about his bride-to-be. She is a US-raised professional who works alongside her father in the technology sector. Her family, originally from Hyderabad, reportedly relocated from Texas to Hyderabad last year.

“She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way,” Teja Sajja said. “Her family has no connections with films. They are into the tech industry. She works with her father.”

The actor said he has deliberately chosen to keep her identity private and intends to maintain that privacy even after the wedding.

Teja Sajja began his career as a child artist, appearing in films like Indra alongside Chiranjeevi and Astram alongside Vishnu Manchu. He transitioned to lead roles with Zombie Reddy, a comedy-horror film directed by Prasanth Varma that found a niche audience.

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His breakthrough came with HanuMan, also directed by Prasanth Varma, a Telugu superhero film rooted in Indian mythology that became a massive box office success, grossing over Rs 295 crore worldwide. The film’s success established Teja as one of the most bankable young actors in Telugu cinema and led to discussions about a sequel, Jai Hanuman.

He followed HanuMan with Mirai, an action-adventure film. More recently, Teja Sajja has expanded into television hosting with the Telugu adaptation of the international reality series The Traitors, featuring 20 personalities from diverse fields including singer Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Vidyu Raman and Sai Ronak.