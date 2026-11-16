Teja Sajja gets engaged to US-based Mourya in Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi, Nani attend

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who earned nationwide fame with his lead role in director Prasanth Varma’s blockbuster superhero film Hanu-Man (2024), got engaged to his fiancée, Mourya, in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad on November 16. Photos and videos of the event have since gone viral on social media.

Chiranjeevi, Nani, Rana Daggubati attend Teja Sajja’s engagement

The ceremony, reportedly held at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, was attended by some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, as well as Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and megastar Chiranjeevi attended the event and blessed the couple.

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