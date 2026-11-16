Teja Sajja gets engaged to US-based Mourya in Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi, Nani attend

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Telugu actor Teja Sajja, who earned nationwide fame with his lead role in director Prasanth Varma’s blockbuster superhero film Hanu-Man (2024), got engaged to his fiancée, Mourya, in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad on November 16. Photos and videos of the event have since gone viral on social media.
Chiranjeevi, Nani, Rana Daggubati attend Teja Sajja’s engagement
The ceremony, reportedly held at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, was attended by some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, as well as Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and megastar Chiranjeevi attended the event and blessed the couple.
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The attendees included actors Nani, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Ritika Nayak; director K Raghavendra Rao; and producer Allu Aravind. BRS leader and former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao was also present.
Who is Mourya, Teja Sajja’s fiancée?
In an interview with Deccan Chronicle last month, Teja Sajja revealed that his wedding would take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in December of this year. Describing their union as an arranged match fixed by their parents, the actor noted that Mourya has no connection to the film industry.
The mighty Megastar @KChiruTweets makes a powerful entry at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️🔥
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/jIpFxpJp6i
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
Hon’ble Telangana Governor @ShivPShukla_Gov graces the #TejaSajjaEngagement with his presence. 🙏❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 @tg_governor https://t.co/6FDjnDdCZ0
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
Natural Star @NameIsNani makes a stylish arrival at the #TejaSajjaEngagement with his signature charm. ❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/azzoIoExKb
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl makes an energetic entry at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/qQSoJW6T6g
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
The macho @RanaDaggubati along with versatile actor #RaoRamesh garu arrive at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/TkwIxR2LnJ
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
Beautiful @RitikaNayak makes a grand arrival at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/4g6b2pRKs8
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
Ace producer #AlluAravind garu makes a grand arrival at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/g3fJZG1sd1
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
The lovely pair @varusarath5 and #NicholaiSachdev make a grand arrival at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️
Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/qSRkkDkeyY
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
Revealing that Mourya was raised in the United States =, he mentioned that she and her family are in the technology business, and that she works alongside her father. “It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” he added.
About Teja Sajja
Teja Sajja commenced his acting career as a child artiste in director Gunasekhar’s Choodalani Vundi (1998), starring Chiranjeevi and Soundarya in the lead roles. He then went on to appear in Mahesh Babu’s Yuvaraju (2000), Chiranjeevi’s Indra (2002) and Tagore (2003), Venkatesh’s Vasantam (2003), NTR Jr’s Samba (2004), and Prabhas’ Chatrapathi (2005).
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After a gap of over a decade, he made a comeback as an adult actor with Oh Baby (2019). Teja Sajja debuted as a lead actor in Zombie Reddy (2021) and then appeared in movies such as Ishq (2021) and Adbhutham (2021) before drawing nationwide attention with Hanu-Man (2024).
He was most recently seen in Mirai (2025) and is currently working on Zombie Reddy 2 – NXT LVL.