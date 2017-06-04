Teaser of Rana Daggubati’s next Nene Raju, Nenu Mantri to be out on June 6

Nene Raju, Nene Mantri teaser will be out on June 6. Nene Raju, Nene Mantri teaser will be out on June 6.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Sunday said the teaser of his upcoming Telugu political drama Nene Raju, Nene Mantri, in which he plays a politician, will release on June 6. “Teaser of my next ‘Nene Raju, Nenu Mantri’ will be out on June 6. Can’t wait to share,” Rana wrote on his Twitter page.

Being directed by Teja, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana. Talking about the movie, Rana had said in a statement: “I always admired Teja’s hunger for brilliance and this one is turning out to be a compelling and thought provoking film. It’s going to be a delight for everyone.”

The title of Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released in Hyderabad. It is produced by Rana’s father Suresh Daggubati who said, “After hearing Tejas script, I felt that it will be a character which will present Rana in a whole new avatar with immense diversity.” This was reported in an entertainment portal. It seems in the film, Rana will be a young political leader who wants to break the complacent or Jaane Do mindset that is prevalent in the country.

This is the actor’s first film with Kajal and her second one with the director after Lakshmi Kalyanam. Rana’s character’s name in the film is Jogendra. The character is a passionate one with tremendous attitude.

The film marks the first-time collaboration between Rana and Teja, and it is being produced by Suresh Babu. Nene Raju, Nenu Mantri will also be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App