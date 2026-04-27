TDP supporters disrupt Bengaluru comedy show, force comedian Sarat Uday to apologise for two-year-old jokes

A stand-up comedy show by Hyderabad-based comedian Sarat Uday was cut short at a club in Koramangala on Saturday evening after a group of men claiming to be Telugu Desam Party supporters walked onto the stage, abused him, and demanded he chant party slogans in front of a paying audience.

Sarat was performing a solo show at Ministry of Comedy when the disruption began within minutes of him taking the stage. Around 7 pm, a man from the audience walked up, and told the stand-up comedian, “I’m your fan, you do comedy very well. But in one show, you insulted our leader.” Before Sarat could respond, two more individuals joined the first man on stage. Within a short while, a group of five to six others had gathered near the stage as well, turning what began as a confrontation into something far more hostile.