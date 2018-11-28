Taxiwaala leaked online by Tamilrockers, Vijay Deverakonda fans furious

Just when cinegoers were gearing up for the big release of Taxiwaala, Vijay Devarakonda’s new film has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers. The supernatural comedy thriller is officially slated to hit screens on November 16. But before that, a full version of the movie has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers, leaving fans furious.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to urge the audience not to download the film, rather watch it in theaters. Few even alleged that someone from the film’s team has a hand in leaking Taxiwaala.

“Dude @TheDeverakonda the entire movie is leaked on line at Tamil Rockers look into it! The movie hasn’t even released. This is just so wrong! I’m sure someone from inside your team is doing it! #Taxiwaala,” a fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “@TheDeverakonda anna #Taxiwaala ni #tamilrockers #movierulz lo pettaru please take action immediately.”

Check out how fans are requesting authorities to take action against Tamilrockers for leaking Taxiwaala:

Taxiwaala has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and marks the silver screen debut of Priyanka Jawalkar. It also stars Malavika Nair, Ravi Prakash and Uttej. Its trailer, which released days before, showed Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a cab driver, being haunted by a car possessed by a ghost.

This isn’t the first time a new film has been picked by notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. Vijay’s Sarkar, Dhanush’s Vada Chennai, Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 were leaked by Tamilrockers. Other big-ticket films like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Sandakozhi 2, Aravindha Sametha, U Turn, Thugs of Hindostan, Badhaai Ho, Venom and First Man can also be found on the website.

Tamilrockers has also threatened to leak Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0.

Although the URL itself is blocked by the government, Tamilrockers can be easily accessed by proxy servers.