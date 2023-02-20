Taraka Ratna funeral to be held today: Wife Alekhya falls ill, Nandamuri Balakrishna pays last respects

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna, 39, passed away on Saturday night (February 18). The actor’s funeral is expected to take place today (February 20). Last month, he collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was taken to Bengaluru for treatment, but remained critical. He passed away on February 18. His mortal remains were brought to his home in Hyderabad on Sunday and several stars, including his cousin NTR Jr paid their respects. Taraka Ratna’s wife, Alekhya Reddy has reportedly fallen unwell after his demise.

According to Pinkvilla, she has not eaten for two days, while looking after their children. Taraka and Alekhya had tied the knot in 2012, after falling in love on the sets of the film Daya, in which she was a costume designer. The couple got married, despite Taraka’s family’s opposition. They married in a temple in Hyderabad and none of the actor’s family members attended the ceremony.

Eventually, Taraka’s family accepted the relationship.

In videos and photos doing the rounds on social media, the family has been seen in their moments of grief, trying to come to terms with the tragedy. Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen getting emotional after paying respects to Taraka Ratna.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his condolences, “Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM.”