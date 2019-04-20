Jersey leaked online by Tamilrockers

Telugu film Jersey has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. Starring Nani in the lead role, Jersey is a sports drama. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

Recently-released Kalank has also ended up on Tamilrockers which has been illegally providing users with the option to download latest films.

Nani recently spoke about his latest release and said, “The entire film is based on the relationship between a father and son. It is one of the reasons why I have such a strong emotional connection with this film. I can also confidently tell you that you will also feel the same way I feel about the film when you see it. I can say that Jersey is the best movie of my career.”

Nani also added, “I was engrossed in the story when Gowtam Tinnanuri narrated it to me. I could not think about anything else while hearing the script. The story gave me goosebumps and left me with a heavy heart. Such a beautiful feeling it was.”

Jersey marks Shraddha Srinath’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Talking about the experience of working with Nani, she said, “Not once during the shoot Nani got irritated with my takes or language. He always encouraged me. The movie runs on our chemistry and Nani and I are riveting in Jersey.”

With Jersey ending up on Tamilrockers, it is yet to be seen if the film’s box office collection will get affected by this leak.

The film, meanwhile, opened to good reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his review wrote, “Not just drama, Jersey has enough cricketing moments to draw you to the edge of the seat. Gowtam exactly knows how much of cricket should be shown at a given point in the narration, so that the game doesn’t overshadow the human drama.”

He added, “Gowtam makes the viewing experience uplifting by highlighting the little expressions of his characters, a trick which is equivalent to a thousand words.”