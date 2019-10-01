Felt like a school kid on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy set: Tamannaah

Tamannaah Bhatia’s biggest worry during the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was to not forget her lines. After all, she was sharing screen space with megastars Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan and the last thing she wanted was “for them to keep waiting.”

Advertising

“(It was like) I should be fully prepared. I became like a school kid. I would go through my lines over and over again so as to not mess them up. I would try to make as few mistakes as possible so that it’s less inconvenient for them,” the actor tells indianexpress.com in an interview.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu epic is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalalwada Narasimha Reddy, from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. While Chiranjeevi plays the titular character, the film features Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance. It also stars Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu.

“Sye Raa is a true blue pan-India film and I can say that with great pride because there are actors from different languages and they have come together to play characters. They are all superstars in their respective industries. I feel super lucky to be a part of it,” Tamannaah says.

Advertising

The Baahubali actor says she was left inspired working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy solely because she got to observe Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan getting into the skin of their respective characters. “When I look at them, I realise that whatever fan following they have amassed, they let go of it and revamp themselves.”

“I believe that when it comes to a new character, it is like starting from scratch because you need to find that somewhere in yourself. So, I saw that with Chiranjeevi sir and it was such a humbling experience to be in the same frame as him because he is so experienced but he lets go of whatever he knows and makes a fresh attempt. I love the freshness he has brought to the character. He has embodied the spirit of Sye Raa,” the actor shares.

Tamannaah feels her career has been renewed after she starred in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films.

She shares, “I have to thank Rajamouli sir because he thought I could fit into something like Baahubali when I didn’t think I could. So, his immense faith has actually opened a new horizon for me where people, especially directors, started approaching me with characters, which are very strong and extremely varied. I was looking at my line-up and realised no two characters are similar. While I play a classical dancer in Sye Raa, I am part of an action film next which is called Action. Later, I have a horror comedy, Petromax, and then a romantic film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bole Chudiyan.”