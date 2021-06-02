Tamannaah Bhatia: The pandemic reminded me to enjoy my life in its entirety

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has said she experienced extreme emotions during her fight with Covid-19. Tamannaah, who was recently seen in the Tamil web series November Story, had tested positive for coronavirus in October last year.

Tamannaah told Gulf News, “You would wake up one morning wanting to conquer the world and you feel like the happiest person in the world, and the very next day you feel miserable wondering what’s happening with my life. There were too many extreme emotions going on in everyone’s minds.”

Recalling how staying locked up in her house for months during the pandemic allowed her to ‘enjoy my life in its entirety’, Tamannaah shared that from intense home workouts to hogging a tub of ice cream, she did it all.

“I have been extremely harsh on myself as an actor for the first 15 years of my career. Pre-pandemic, I was just focused on getting my job done in a robotic fashion. But this pandemic gave me a reality check. It reminded me to enjoy my life in its entirety and not just one aspect of it. I began taking my life — overall — more seriously instead of just focusing on one thing,” Tamannaah added.

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer November Story is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.