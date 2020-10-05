Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for coronavirus

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently self-isolating at home. (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared the news on Monday via an Instagram post.

Tamannaah said she admitted herself to a private hospital in Hyderabad last week after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor added that she has now been discharged.

“Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well! Love, Tamannaah,” read the actor’s note.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents had tested positive for Covid-19 in late August.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is also a part of the Telugu remake of Kannada movie Love Mocktail.

