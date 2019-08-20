Tamannaah Bhatia on working with Chiranjeevi: It was a dream come true

The teaser for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled today. The Surender Reddy directorial is a period epic action film and stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia are part of the supporting cast while Amitabh Bachchan will appear in a special role.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was also part of the Baahubali franchise, said at the teaser launch, “My role in this film is very different. The period film I did before this was very different. I am very happy that my name is associated with Sye Raa, as it is a story that everyone should know. I hope everyone loves the film, it is an important story of India’s freedom struggle.”

She added, “I would like to thank Surender Reddy sir, I have worked with him before and he always gives me something different to do. From the time I started working in south Indian films, I wanted to work with Chiranjeevi, and finally it seems like my dream has come true. The moment I saw that I am sharing screen with Chiranjeevi sir, it felt good.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, said to be one of the first freedom fighters of India. He led a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846 in the then Madras Presidency, more than ten years before the 1857 Revolt.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases on October 2 in four languages.