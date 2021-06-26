Tamannaah Bhatia shares BTS photo from MasterChef India Telugu, writes ‘coming soon’

Tamannaah Bhatia on Friday teased the inaugural season of MasterChef India Telugu by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set. Tamannaah, who is reportedly set to host the show, took to Instagram to share the picture showing her dressed in a gown, with her back towards the camera.

“Coming soon…. @masterchef_telugu_official @geminitv #masterchefindiatelugu,” the actor posted. The official handle of the show also shared the photo and mentioned details about the series, which will air on Gemini TV.

“Your favourite cooking show, now in a new avatar. Coming Soon. Produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol shine India. Format by Endemol Shine India. Shot at Innovative Film City. Coming soon on Gemini TV,” read the caption.

Masterchef Telugu is expected to have 15 contestants with three chefs as judges, and will air on weekends, according to the Times of India. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi will host MasterChef Tamil while Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in for the Malayalam version of the series. The Kannada version will reportedly be hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.

MasterChef series, which originated in the UK in 1990, has been adapted in various countries and languages. MasterChef India (Hindi) has seen six seasons so far since its debut in 2010. Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra hosted the inaugural season won by Pankaj Bhadouria. The sixth season saw Abinas Nayak as the winner.

On the film front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a slew of projects lined up– Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Telugu features Maestro, Seetimarr, That is Mahalakshmi and Gurthunda Seethakalam.