Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari enjoy girls night out in Hyderabad

Tamannaah Bhatia partied with Samantha Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari. Tamannaah Bhatia partied with Samantha Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni, Aditi Rao Hydari and Amala Akkineni attended a dinner hosted by Pinky Reddy in Hyderabad to celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Garg’s fashion label Raw Mango.

Sharing photos from the do on her Instagram handle, Tamannaah wrote, “Thank u @pinkyreddyofficial for hosting such a lovely dinner for our favourite Sanjay Garg @raw_mango and congratulations on completing 10 years ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Was such a pleasure meeting @samantharuthprabhuoffl @aditiraohydari and Amala mam after so long”

Check out photos from the party:

Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia strike a pose with Pinky Reddy and Sanjay Garg. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia strike a pose with Pinky Reddy and Sanjay Garg. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Tamannaah shared that she had a great night with Aditi Rao Hydari, Pinky Reddy and Samantha Akkineni. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Tamannaah shared that she had a great night with Aditi Rao Hydari, Pinky Reddy and Samantha Akkineni. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Sanjay Garg, Samantha Akkineni, Pinky Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amala Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari pose for a photo. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Sanjay Garg, Samantha Akkineni, Pinky Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amala Akkineni and Aditi Rao Hydari pose for a photo. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Tamannaah wrote, “When you know it’s been a fun night ❤️❤️❤️@pinkyreddyofficial @aditiraohydari @samantharuthprabhuoffl @raw_mango.” (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Sharing the photo, Tamannaah wrote, “When you know it’s been a fun night ❤️❤️❤️@pinkyreddyofficial @aditiraohydari @samantharuthprabhuoffl @raw_mango.” (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Amala Akkineni were all smiles at the do. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and Amala Akkineni were all smiles at the do. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Pinky Reddy pose for a selfie. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia and Pinky Reddy pose for a selfie. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a groupfie with her fans. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia shared a groupfie with her fans. (Photo credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

