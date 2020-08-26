Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for coronavirus

Tamannaah Bhatia has tested negative for coronavirus.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to share the health update. Tamannaah also said that she and other staff members have also tested for COVID-19 and their report has come out negative.

Tamannaah’s parents were tested for the virus after they showed symptoms over the weekend. “My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

She added, “The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.”

