Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia on insensitive comments surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s myositis diagnosis: ‘Really unnecessary’

Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed the constant trolling and body-shaming that occurs on social media, and said that what happened to Samantha Ruth Prabhu was 'unnecessary'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia reacts to the trolling surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo: Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has reacted to the unsavoury comments and trolling surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after she revealed her struggles with myositis. Samantha had hit back at a Twitter user who said that she had lost ‘her glow and charm’. Recently, Tamannaah addressed the constant trolling and body-shaming that occurs on social media, and said that what happened to Samantha was ‘unnecessary’.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah said, “I feel people look up to actors like they are ideal. This is how people want to be like or people aspire to be at some capacity. But no human is going to look the same all the time. There are days you are going to look happy, and some days you will look normal or sad and that is all of us. I think what happened to Sam (Samantha) was really unnecessary and I think something very similar had happened to me after Covid-19. I hope people realise that someone is recovering from a health condition.”

Also Read |Varun Dhawan supports Samantha Ruth Prabhu, slams Twitter handle that said she’s ‘lost charm and glow’: ‘Feel bad for you son, glow is available on Instagram’

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had revealed her battle with myositis, and assured fans that she wasn’t in a life-threatening stage of the disease. The actor said that she was under the hope that the illness would go into remission soon. Samantha had dubbed for her previous film Yashoda when she was under treatment for myositis. At the trailer launch of Shakuntalam, Samantha had said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam.”

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam. Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s play, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:42 IST
