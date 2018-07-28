Tamannaah Bhatia slams marriage rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in the Telugu remake of Queen. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in the Telugu remake of Queen.

Speculations were rife that actor Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to tie the knot with a US-based doctor soon. On Friday, the actor issued a statement saying that she wasn’t getting married anytime soon.

“One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumors make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom hunting,” Tamannaah clarified.

The actor also observed that she felt such rumours were prejudiced and disrespectful towards the concerned person. “The only thing I’m romancing right now are my cinematic endeavors. I really wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. It’s really prejudicial and disrespectful,” she added.

“The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated. It’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated. I’d like to make it very clear for once and for all that marriage isn’t on the cards yet and all these baseless rumors must be put to rest and is a product of someone’s imagination,” the Baahubali actor rued.

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy shooting for the official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Queen. She has signed Seenu Ramaswamy starring Udayanidhi Stalin and F2: Fun and Frustrating opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej. She was recently roped in for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

