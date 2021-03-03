Tamannaah Bhatia is the prettiest bridesmaid at best friend’s wedding, see photos

Tamannaah Bhatia has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from her best friend's wedding. (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is the best friend, one would wish for. Tamannaah is currently attending her best friend Hanna Khan’s wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and her pictures from the festivities speak volumes of her love for the bride-to-be.

Tamannah has been sharing clicks on Instagram from the various pre-wedding ceremonies. While on Tuesday, she shared photos from the mehendi ceremony, the actor posted stunning pictures of herself and the bride-to-be from the sangeet function earlier on Wednesday

A photo from the mehendi ceremony has Tamannaah showing off henna on her hands. The actor looked gorgeous in an all-blue lehenga-choli. For the sangeet, the bride clan opted for a western, more glamorous look. Being an affectionate best friend, Tamannaah also shared Hanna’s dancing videos from the sangeet ceremony.

Tamannaah rocked an elaborate, red gown. In one picture, Tamanaah and Hanna are seen posing with a Minion backpack, which suggests that the best friends are huge fans of the popular animated film. The actor captioned the photos, writing, “#hansupforsrk #filmyforlife.”



On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has her debut Telugu web series 11th Hour coming up. It has been directed by Praveen Sattaru, and its first look was unveiled in December on Tamannaah Bhatia’s birthday. The series will premiere on streaming service aha.

Tamannaah will also be seen in upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr, co-starring Gopichand.